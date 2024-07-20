20 students injured in baht bus road accident in Loei province

About 20 students were injured, five of them seriously, when the “Songthaew” public transport vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a sedan near an intersection in Mueang district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Loei late Friday afternoon.

The sedan driver, who escaped unhurt, claimed that the “Songthaew” appeared to be travelling at speed as it approached the intersection from the opposite direction.

By Thai PBS World

