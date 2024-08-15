Flood rescue operation

Rescue Efforts Underway in Flood-Hit Northern Thailand

Mae Hong Son, Aug 15 (TNA) – Rescue teams are continuing to trek through muddy, landslide-prone terrain to reach flood-affected residents in Mae Hong Son province.

Efforts to access the affected area in Khun Yuam district are ongoing, with machinery from the local authorities working to clear the roads. Authorities expect to fully reopen the routes to the flood-affected area later today.

Meanwhile, Ranger Unit 36 has deployed personnel on foot to assess the damage in Mae Kop Pi village and develop a recovery plan. The village has been severely impacted by heavy rainfall, causing flash floods, landslides, and road damage.

