Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Man Fires Gun and Threatens Locals in Pattaya After Dispute with Ex-Girlfriend

At 2:36 AM on August 15th, 2024, Pattaya police received a report of a man threatening locals and firing a gun into the air on Soi Bongkot in South Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Following the report, authorities rushed to the scene, along with The Pattaya News reporters.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims in a state of shock. The victims included Ms. Jenchira (surname withheld), 21, Ms. Natcha (surname withheld), 20, Mr. Somkiat (surname withheld), 24, Mr. Phet (surname withheld), 35, and Mr. Isara (surname withheld), 46, a local news reporter.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

