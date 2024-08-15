View of the Siriraj Hospital on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Two foreigners and three Thais injured in Chao Phraya boat collision

Five people, including two foreigners, were injured when an empty boat hit their express boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Thursday.

The Marine Department said the accident happened near the mouth of the Bangkok Noi Canal at 12.34pm when the empty Wan-Ngarm Nawa 8 that was heading for the canal smashed into the right side of the Chao Phraya Express 194.

