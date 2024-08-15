Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be nominated as Thailand’s new Prime Minister

TN

The Pheu Thai party has announced that it will nominate its leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as its candidate for prime minister, to succeed Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Paetongtarn, 37, the youngest daughter of paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected as the Pheu Thai leader in October last year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

TN

