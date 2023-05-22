Tour Boat Driver Tests Positive For Meth After 35 People, Mostly Foreign Tourists, Were Injured in Boat Collision in Phuket









A boat driver has tested positive with methamphetamine after 35 people including foreign tourists were injured after a tour boat crashed into a pillar in Chalong, Phuket.

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express on Monday (May 22nd) that the tour boat driver in question is named Mr. Sathit Mardchai, 29. He conducted a standard blood test for alcohol and drugs at the request of authorities following the accident.

