Tour Boat Driver Tests Positive For Meth After 35 People, Mostly Foreign Tourists, Were Injured in Boat Collision in Phuket

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Nai Thon Beach in Phuket. Photo: Simon Jones / flickr.




A boat driver has tested positive with methamphetamine after 35 people including foreign tourists were injured after a tour boat crashed into a pillar in Chalong, Phuket.

Boat Captain Charged After 35 Tourists, Mostly Foreign, Injured in Boat Crash in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express on Monday (May 22nd) that the tour boat driver in question is named Mr. Sathit Mardchai, 29. He conducted a standard blood test for alcohol and drugs at the request of authorities following the accident.

