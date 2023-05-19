Boat Captain Charged After 35 Tourists, Mostly Foreign, Injured in Boat Crash in Phuket

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R.




A boat captain has been charged with reckless behavior causing injuries after 35 people including foreign tourists were injured after a tour boat crashed into a pillar in Chalong, Phuket.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

Mr. Adul Raluekmoon, a technician from the Phuket Marine Office, told the Phuket Express “After we fully checked the boat, we did not find any malfunction with the boat engine or other parts of the boat.”

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

