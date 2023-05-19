Nakhon Sawan district chief charged with demanding bribes

Thai chicken in separate cages

Thai fighting cocks in separate cages, Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




A district chief was arrested at his office in Nakhon Sawan on Friday for allegedly demanding bribes from a cockfighting operator.

Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation

A team of police, led by Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankew, arrested 59-year-old Prasit Phattanasitthicheewin, chief of Mae Wong district office of this northern province, on Friday morning. The arrest was made on charges of demanding or receiving bribes and malfeasance in office.

