Nakhon Sawan district chief charged with demanding bribes









A district chief was arrested at his office in Nakhon Sawan on Friday for allegedly demanding bribes from a cockfighting operator.

Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation

A team of police, led by Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankew, arrested 59-year-old Prasit Phattanasitthicheewin, chief of Mae Wong district office of this northern province, on Friday morning. The arrest was made on charges of demanding or receiving bribes and malfeasance in office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





