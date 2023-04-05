Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation









BANGKOK, April 5 (TNA) – A senior Bangkok district official will face a probe for a serious disciplinary violation over allegedly taking a 3.2-million-baht bribe from a real estate company in exchange for helping the company avoid the building and land tax totalling 40 million baht.

The Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a committee to conduct the probe.

