Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation
BANGKOK, April 5 (TNA) – A senior Bangkok district official will face a probe for a serious disciplinary violation over allegedly taking a 3.2-million-baht bribe from a real estate company in exchange for helping the company avoid the building and land tax totalling 40 million baht.
The Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a committee to conduct the probe.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
