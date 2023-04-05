Senior Bangkok District Official Probed over Bribery Allegation

April 5, 2023 TN
Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: free-pix-bkk (PIxabay).




BANGKOK, April 5 (TNA) – A senior Bangkok district official will face a probe for a serious disciplinary violation over allegedly taking a 3.2-million-baht bribe from a real estate company in exchange for helping the company avoid the building and land tax totalling 40 million baht.

Kalasin police trio investigated for bribery

The Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a committee to conduct the probe.

