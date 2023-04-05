Bangkok Authorities Designate Alcohol-Free Songkran Zones









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement safety measures and designate alcohol-free areas in the capital to minimize road accidents and ensure public safety during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt disclosed that the BMA will implement measures to reduce drunk driving and violations among holidaymakers during the upcoming festivities. The governor made the announcement after a meeting with the BMA’s Alcohol Beverage Control Committee on Tuesday (4 Apr).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

