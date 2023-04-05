Warning of storms over most of Thailand until Sunday

April 5, 2023 TN
Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Sukanto Debnath / flickr.




The Meteorological Department issued a second warning of summer storms today (Wednesday), with isolated hail, in several north-eastern, northern, eastern and central provinces, including Bangkok, until Sunday.

Most of Thailand will see summer storms from Sunday through Wednesday

The department said the summer storms are the result of moderate cold front from China, which is forecast to spread over Thailand’s north-eastern region and the South China Sea from Thursday until Sunday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

