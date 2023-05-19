Committee Approves Merger Between THAI and Thai Smile Airways









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Thai Smile Airways have received approval from the Thai Airways Creditors Committee for their merger.

Thai Smile Airways to Stay

According to THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri, the committee’s decision, made as part of the parent company’s restructuring plan, was finalized on May 18.

As a result of the merger, Thai Smile’s fleet of 20 aircraft will be transferred to THAI this year. This move is expected to reduce operational costs by up to 20% and increase daily flight hours by 11. The fleet currently leased by Thai Smile was originally obtained from THAI.

