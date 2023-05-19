Thai snooker legend James Wattana loses 3.2 million baht to call centre gang









Thai snooker star James Wattana, who is better known locally as “Tong Sitchoi”, has fallen victim to a call centre scam gang who allegedly cheated him out of about 3.2 million baht.

Two women in Pattaya duped out of 100,000 baht by scam call center gang

James, who has just won a gold medal in the doubles snooker competition at the SEA Games in Cambodia, said he received a phone call at about 11pm on Tuesday, informing about an allegation that he had been involved in illicit drug trafficking and money laundering and demanding that he wire them money to settle the case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





