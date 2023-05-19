Thai snooker legend James Wattana loses 3.2 million baht to call centre gang

TN May 19, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Thai snooker star James Wattana, who is better known locally as “Tong Sitchoi”, has fallen victim to a call centre scam gang who allegedly cheated him out of about 3.2 million baht.

Two women in Pattaya duped out of 100,000 baht by scam call center gang

James, who has just won a gold medal in the doubles snooker competition at the SEA Games in Cambodia, said he received a phone call at about 11pm on Tuesday, informing about an allegation that he had been involved in illicit drug trafficking and money laundering and demanding that he wire them money to settle the case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Rainy Season to Start Next Week

TN May 19, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Thai serial murder suspect heavily involved in online gambling

TN May 19, 2023 0
Thai Smile aircraft

Committee Approves Merger Between THAI and Thai Smile Airways

TN May 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Rainy Season to Start Next Week

TN May 19, 2023 0
Parked Police Pickup

Thai serial murder suspect heavily involved in online gambling

TN May 19, 2023 0
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

Fifteen Students Injured After Minivan Crash in Prachinburi

TN May 19, 2023 0
Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Boat Captain Charged After 35 Tourists, Mostly Foreign, Injured in Boat Crash in Phuket

TN May 19, 2023 0
Thai chicken in separate cages

Nakhon Sawan district chief charged with demanding bribes

TN May 19, 2023 0