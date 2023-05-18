Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket









It has been reported by the local media that many foreign tourists, most Russians, were injured after a tour boat crashed into a pillar in Chalong, Phuket.

More than 30 people were on the tour boat at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Wednesday (May 17th) near Chalong Pier with many injuries. More than a dozen ambulances from the nearby area arrived at the Chalong Pier.

