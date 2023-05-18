Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy









Exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made clear that the Pheu Thai party, his family and himself are loyal to and have respect for the monarchy and he hopes that the Move Forward party will not do anything which may adversely affect the revered institution.

Thaksin was responding to a fan on the Clubhouse online chat room on Tuesday night who asked him about the Move Forward party’s policy to amend the kingdom’s lèse majesté law, criticism of Pheu Thai’s position vis-à-vis the lèse majesté law and its partnership with Move Forward party in the formation of a new government.

