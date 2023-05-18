Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Thaksin Shinawatra in USA. DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel .




Exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made clear that the Pheu Thai party, his family and himself are loyal to and have respect for the monarchy and he hopes that the Move Forward party will not do anything which may adversely affect the revered institution.

Thaksin must serve prison time, not house arrest: Wissanu

Thaksin was responding to a fan on the Clubhouse online chat room on Tuesday night who asked him about the Move Forward party’s policy to amend the kingdom’s lèse majesté law, criticism of Pheu Thai’s position vis-à-vis the lèse majesté law and its partnership with Move Forward party in the formation of a new government.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0
73-megawatt Lopburi solar power plant in central Thailand

Thailand Aims to Become ASEAN’s Future Energy and Mobility Hub

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

TN May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A cat in Vietnam.

Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0
View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0