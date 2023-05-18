Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Move Forward Party official logo. Image: Move Forward Party.




BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – Two more parties will join hands with the Move Forward Party (MFP) to form a coalition government, said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

Two parties are Plung Sungkom Mai Party and Peu Thai Ruamphalang winning one seat and two seats respectively in the general election.

With three more seats, the eight –party coalition led by MFP will have a total of 313 seats out of all 500 seats or 62% of the lower house.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
73-megawatt Lopburi solar power plant in central Thailand

Thailand Aims to Become ASEAN’s Future Energy and Mobility Hub

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

TN May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A cat in Vietnam.

Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0
View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0