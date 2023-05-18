Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition









BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – Two more parties will join hands with the Move Forward Party (MFP) to form a coalition government, said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Two parties are Plung Sungkom Mai Party and Peu Thai Ruamphalang winning one seat and two seats respectively in the general election.

With three more seats, the eight –party coalition led by MFP will have a total of 313 seats out of all 500 seats or 62% of the lower house.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

