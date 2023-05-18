Thailand Aims to Become ASEAN’s Future Energy and Mobility Hub

The 73-megawatt Lopburi solar power plant in central Thailand is the largest solar photovoltaic project in the world. It will be central to Thailand's efforts to generate energy from renewable sources.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is now positioning itself as ASEAN’s future energy and mobility hub, aiming to contribute to global sustainability efforts through collaboration with countries worldwide.

Suvarnabhumi to Become Thailand’s First ‘Green’ Airport

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Energy Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo unveiled this ambitious objective during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2023” on May 17.

Emphasizing the importance of green and clean energy with minimal environmental impact, Veerapat highlighted that numerous countries, including Thailand, have committed to achieving carbon neutrality and net zero emissions by 2050. He stressed that sustainability requires concerted efforts and expressed Thailand’s aspiration to serve as the Southeast Asia region’s center, facilitating the exchange of green innovation technology and energy solutions with the rest of the world.

