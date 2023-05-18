Thailand Aims to Become ASEAN’s Future Energy and Mobility Hub

TN May 18, 2023 0
73-megawatt Lopburi solar power plant in central Thailand

The 73-megawatt Lopburi solar power plant in central Thailand is the largest solar photovoltaic project in the world. It will be central to Thailand's efforts to generate energy from renewable sources.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is now positioning itself as ASEAN’s future energy and mobility hub, aiming to contribute to global sustainability efforts through collaboration with countries worldwide.

Suvarnabhumi to Become Thailand’s First ‘Green’ Airport

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Energy Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo unveiled this ambitious objective during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2023” on May 17.

Emphasizing the importance of green and clean energy with minimal environmental impact, Veerapat highlighted that numerous countries, including Thailand, have committed to achieving carbon neutrality and net zero emissions by 2050. He stressed that sustainability requires concerted efforts and expressed Thailand’s aspiration to serve as the Southeast Asia region’s center, facilitating the exchange of green innovation technology and energy solutions with the rest of the world.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

TN May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A cat in Vietnam.

Alleged cat-killing Chachoengsao monk defrocked and charged with animal cruelty

TN May 18, 2023 0
Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Nab Remaining Suspects in Robbery Case Against Chinese Tourists

TN May 18, 2023 0
View of Patong Beach in Phuket.

Many Foreign Tourists Injured After Boat Crashes into Pillar in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 18, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra in USA.

Ex-PM Thaksin emphasises respect for the monarchy

TN May 18, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo white background.

Two More Parties to Join Move Forward-led Coalition

TN May 18, 2023 0