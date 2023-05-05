Suvarnabhumi to Become Thailand’s First ‘Green’ Airport









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) plans to develop Suvarnabhumi International Airport into the first environmentally friendly, or “Green” airport in Thailand, with the goal to create renewable energy for airport use to reduce electricity costs by around 20-30 percent per year.

AOT to extend automated check-in at Suvarnabhumi airport from June 1st

AOT Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat disclosed the progress on a plan to generate renewable energy within the airport to alleviate the financial load from its electricity bills. He stated that solar panels have already been installed on the roof of the airport’s main terminal, with officials looking to add photovoltaic energy to further cut the airport’s power bills, similar to major airports in other countries.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





