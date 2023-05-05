Suvarnabhumi to Become Thailand’s First ‘Green’ Airport

May 5, 2023
Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok

Electric vehicles owned by Bangkok Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) plans to develop Suvarnabhumi International Airport into the first environmentally friendly, or “Green” airport in Thailand, with the goal to create renewable energy for airport use to reduce electricity costs by around 20-30 percent per year.

AOT Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat disclosed the progress on a plan to generate renewable energy within the airport to alleviate the financial load from its electricity bills. He stated that solar panels have already been installed on the roof of the airport’s main terminal, with officials looking to add photovoltaic energy to further cut the airport’s power bills, similar to major airports in other countries.

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

