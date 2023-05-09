Thaksin Tweets He Wants to Return to Thailand by July

TN May 9, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra.




BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – Fugitive Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said in a tweet that he decided to return to Thailand by July and would follow the legal process.

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

He wrote the message on Twitter days ahead of the May 14 election.

He said he would return home to raise his grandchildren before his birthday in July this year. In his remark, he asks for permission to come home, saying it has been apart from his family for almost 17 years and he is old now.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Thaksin must serve prison time, not house arrest: Wissanu

TN May 9, 2023 0
Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

TN May 8, 2023 0
Air conditioning condominium

Thailand’s power usage reaches new high on May 6th due to hot weather

TN May 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wissanu Krea-ngam and NCPO officials

Thaksin must serve prison time, not house arrest: Wissanu

TN May 9, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Tweets He Wants to Return to Thailand by July

TN May 9, 2023 0
Flooded road in Pak Kret Nonthaburi

Authorities Prepare for Possible Storms and Floods in Bangkok

TN May 9, 2023 0
Chumphu, Lampang District

16-Year-Old British Boy Found Dead in a Forest in Lampang, Thai Girlfriend Missing

TN May 9, 2023 0
Chiang Rai Bus Station

Thirty Chinese Tourists Escape Severe Injuries After Bus Crash in Chiang Rai

TN May 9, 2023 0