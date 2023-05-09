Thaksin Tweets He Wants to Return to Thailand by July









BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – Fugitive Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said in a tweet that he decided to return to Thailand by July and would follow the legal process.

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

He wrote the message on Twitter days ahead of the May 14 election.

He said he would return home to raise his grandchildren before his birthday in July this year. In his remark, he asks for permission to come home, saying it has been apart from his family for almost 17 years and he is old now.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





