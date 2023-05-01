Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

TN May 1, 2023 0
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra wrote on social media that now his seventh and youngest grandchild has been born, he will be back soon because at 73 years old, he wants to care of his grandchildren.

Daughter says Thaksin will find his own way home

Thaksin on Monday morning wrote on Twitter that he was delighted with the news that his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra had just borne his seventh grandchild.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



