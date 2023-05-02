Car Saleswoman Raped, Murdered in Chiang Mai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




CHIANG MAI, May 2 (TNA) – A suspected repeat rapist, pretending to be a potential customer lured a car saleswoman to meet him before raping and brutally killing her at a motel.

The suspect was arrested on April 30 one day after the saleswoman disappeared. He earlier committed sexual offences in five cases.

The body of the saleswoman was found at a motel with hands and feets tied. She was hit with a hammer at the back of her head and was strangled around her neck.

