Car Saleswoman Raped, Murdered in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI, May 2 (TNA) – A suspected repeat rapist, pretending to be a potential customer lured a car saleswoman to meet him before raping and brutally killing her at a motel.

The suspect was arrested on April 30 one day after the saleswoman disappeared. He earlier committed sexual offences in five cases.

The body of the saleswoman was found at a motel with hands and feets tied. She was hit with a hammer at the back of her head and was strangled around her neck.

TNA

