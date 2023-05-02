80 Indian Gamblers Busted at Pattaya Casino

TN May 2, 2023 0
Busy street in Pattaya

Busy street in Pattaya. Photo: Milei Vencel.




Pattaya Police busted a casino and arrested 93 people. The casino had a money circulation of over 1 billion rupees (418 million baht), according to police.

Police raids Indian, Thai swindlers preying on American retirees

The casino was hidden in the Asia Hotel in Soi Pratumnak 4 in Pattaya, said police. Pattaya Police led by Pol. Col. Thanapong Phothi, superintendent of the Pattaya Police Station, stormed the place at midnight today, May 1st, after receiving information from a concerned citizen that Indian tourists had rented the hotel’s conference room to operate a casino. The concerned citizen was worried that Thai laws were being broken.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



