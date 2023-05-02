Chonburi Golf Caddy Killed in Double Collision Involving British Driver









A pillion-riding Thai woman was tragically killed after her motorbike was reportedly rear-ended by a British driver. The impact caused the woman to be thrown onto the road, where she was subsequently hit by another vehicle and killed.

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

The victim, Ms. Pornwalai Boonpok, 37, a caddy, was riding on the back of her friend’s motorbike, Ms. Arunwan Wannawong, 39, when they were reportedly hit in the back by a white MG sedan.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





