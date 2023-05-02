Chonburi Golf Caddy Killed in Double Collision Involving British Driver

Pattaya highway, Banglamung Road Intersection

Pattaya motorway, Banglamung Intersection. Photo: First Tanapot. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A pillion-riding Thai woman was tragically killed after her motorbike was reportedly rear-ended by a British driver. The impact caused the woman to be thrown onto the road, where she was subsequently hit by another vehicle and killed.

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

The victim, Ms. Pornwalai Boonpok, 37, a caddy, was riding on the back of her friend’s motorbike, Ms. Arunwan Wannawong, 39, when they were reportedly hit in the back by a white MG sedan.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



