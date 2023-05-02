Health Ministry launches annual Covid jab campaign









BANGKOK (NNT) – Health authorities in Thailand have started to provide another round of COVID-19 boosters, this time as single jabs for the entire year, as new cases continue to rise after the Songkran holidays.

COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

According to the National Communicable Disease Committee, any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be used as an annual shot, with the number of doses a person has already received no longer taken into consideration.

Health authorities are encouraging the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, and children under 5 years old to get their annual boosters, as well as people who work in crowded conditions or are required to interact with many people, and medical and public health workers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





