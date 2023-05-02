Health Ministry launches annual Covid jab campaign

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Health authorities in Thailand have started to provide another round of COVID-19 boosters, this time as single jabs for the entire year, as new cases continue to rise after the Songkran holidays.

COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

According to the National Communicable Disease Committee, any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be used as an annual shot, with the number of doses a person has already received no longer taken into consideration.

Health authorities are encouraging the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, and children under 5 years old to get their annual boosters, as well as people who work in crowded conditions or are required to interact with many people, and medical and public health workers.

