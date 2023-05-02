Large armed gang robs botanical garden in Roi Et









A large gang of armed men forced their way into a botanical garden in Roi Et province on Sunday night and stole seven blocks of precious payung wood that had earlier been seized from timber poachers.

Wisan Kudthalaeng, the forestry specialist in charge, told police that about 7.45pm an estimated 30 armed men whose faces were covered broke into Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden in Nong Phok district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

