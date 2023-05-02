Large armed gang robs botanical garden in Roi Et

Roi Et District

Road on Mueang Roi Et District. Photo: Fruity08.




A large gang of armed men forced their way into a botanical garden in Roi Et province on Sunday night and stole seven blocks of precious payung wood that had earlier been seized from timber poachers.

Wisan Kudthalaeng, the forestry specialist in charge, told police that about 7.45pm an estimated 30 armed men whose faces were covered broke into Dong Ma-i Botanical Garden in Nong Phok district.

Roi Et District

