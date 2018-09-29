Three arrested for allegedly felling protected Siamese rosewood tree in Korat forest

Three suspects were arrested on Saturday by forestry officials, Army troops and police in Nakhon Ratchasima for allegedly felling a Siamese rosewood tree and smuggling its logs out of the forest.
The officials seized four short logs with a combined quantity of 0.26 cubic metres.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
