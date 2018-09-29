Khao Yai National Park
Isan

Three arrested for allegedly felling protected Siamese rosewood tree in Korat forest

By TN / September 29, 2018

Three suspects were arrested on Saturday by forestry officials, Army troops and police in Nakhon Ratchasima for allegedly felling a Siamese rosewood tree and smuggling its logs out of the forest.

The officials seized four short logs with a combined quantity of 0.26 cubic metres.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close