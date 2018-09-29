Immigration police gear up for MotoGP invasion

Immigration police are gearing up for Thailand’s first MotoGP event to be held in Buri Ram next weekend where large crowds of foreign and local spectators are expected to gather.
Between 80,000-100,000 spectators are projected to attend the international racing “PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2018” to be held at Chang International Circuit on Oct 5-7.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
