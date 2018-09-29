Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit
Isan

Immigration police gear up for MotoGP invasion

By TN / September 29, 2018

Immigration police are gearing up for Thailand’s first MotoGP event to be held in Buri Ram next weekend where large crowds of foreign and local spectators are expected to gather.

Between 80,000-100,000 spectators are projected to attend the international racing “PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2018” to be held at Chang International Circuit on Oct 5-7.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

