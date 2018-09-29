Thai police car in Phitsanulok
South

Chinese tourist’s death at Hat Yai waterfall under murder investigation

By TN / September 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 28 September 2018 (NNT) – An investigation into the mysterious death of a Chinese woman at Ton Nga Chang waterfall in Hat Yai has come under a murder investigation.

A Chinese man has emerged as a prime suspect and the police are seeking evidence in China. Deputy Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal said the victim’s uncle suspected that there might have been several accomplices in the alleged crime.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

