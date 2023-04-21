Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist
In Sri Racha, a male foreigner reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a Thai woman, seriously injuring her, and has yet to take responsibility, according to the woman’s boyfriend.
Foreigner Seriously Injured in Central Pattaya Road Accident
CCTV footage from Paradise Hill 1 Village showed Ms. Kotchakon Khetkhunthod riding her green and blue Honda motorcycle to a convenience store when Mr. T. V., a foreigner of unknown nationality, who appeared to lose consciousness while riding a motorbike, veered off his lane and collided with Ms. Kotchakon’ vehicle.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.