Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi. Image: Lokomotive74.




In Sri Racha, a male foreigner reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a Thai woman, seriously injuring her, and has yet to take responsibility, according to the woman’s boyfriend.

Foreigner Seriously Injured in Central Pattaya Road Accident

CCTV footage from Paradise Hill 1 Village showed Ms. Kotchakon Khetkhunthod riding her green and blue Honda motorcycle to a convenience store when Mr. T. V., a foreigner of unknown nationality, who appeared to lose consciousness while riding a motorbike, veered off his lane and collided with Ms. Kotchakon’ vehicle.

