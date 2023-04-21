Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land in Sattahip

TN April 21, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Sattahip District in Chonburi province. Photo: icon0. CC0 Public Domain.




The Royal Thai Navy is preparing to pursue civil charges against the operators of a luxury resort that was constructed on its land in Chon Buri province.

Navy Orders Sattahip Luxury Resort on State Land Dismantled

The owner of the Star Over Sea resort had approval to rent the state-owned land on a mountaintop in Sattahip district for residential or agricultural purposes only, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

