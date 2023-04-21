Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land in Sattahip









The Royal Thai Navy is preparing to pursue civil charges against the operators of a luxury resort that was constructed on its land in Chon Buri province.

Navy Orders Sattahip Luxury Resort on State Land Dismantled

The owner of the Star Over Sea resort had approval to rent the state-owned land on a mountaintop in Sattahip district for residential or agricultural purposes only, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Friday.

