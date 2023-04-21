American Youtuber Famous in Thailand to Box in Influencer Boxing Contest









American Youtuber Nathan Bartling famously known by Thais as My Mate Nate is set to compete in the “Influcencer Boxing” contest in England on April 22nd.

“My Mate Nate” to face police summons over his latest coins flattening stunt

“I never thought that one day I would be living in Thailand. Before coming to Thailand, I didn’t know much about it, only Taiwan. It must be fate that brought me here, and I feel fortunate to be in Thailand,” Bartling aged 30 said in his social media post.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





