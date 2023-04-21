Fuel Tariff For Electricity Bills Cut Expected









BANGKOK, April 21 (TNA) – A sub-committee of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is expected to cut the fuel tariff for electricity bills from May to Aug 2023 in its meeting today.

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

The fuel tariff reduction will be in line with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)’s proposal on moratorium of debt repayment from two years to two years and four months.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

