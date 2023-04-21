Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

TN April 21, 2023 0
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: joinai. CC BY 3.0.




The hot weather, currently affecting many parts of Thailand, is being caused by persistent low pressure cell, according to Somkuan Tonjan, head of the Central Weather Forecast Sub-division of the Thai Meteorological Department. It does not qualify as a “heat wave”, which is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

He dismissed as inaccurate a foreign media report that the worst heat wave in history is currently threatening India, China, Thailand and Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

My Mate Nate wearing a smoking jacket

American Youtuber Famous in Thailand to Box in Influencer Boxing Contest

TN April 21, 2023 0
Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

Fuel Tariff For Electricity Bills Cut Expected

TN April 21, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

17 indicted in connection with the Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform

TN April 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A woman using Twitter on a tablet in a car.

Twitter has started to remove the blue tick from all non-paying users

TN April 21, 2023 0
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

TN April 21, 2023 0
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

TN April 21, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land in Sattahip

TN April 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate wearing a smoking jacket

American Youtuber Famous in Thailand to Box in Influencer Boxing Contest

TN April 21, 2023 0