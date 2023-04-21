Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave









The hot weather, currently affecting many parts of Thailand, is being caused by persistent low pressure cell, according to Somkuan Tonjan, head of the Central Weather Forecast Sub-division of the Thai Meteorological Department. It does not qualify as a “heat wave”, which is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

He dismissed as inaccurate a foreign media report that the worst heat wave in history is currently threatening India, China, Thailand and Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

