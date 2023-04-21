Twitter has started to remove the blue tick from all non-paying users

TN April 21, 2023 0

Twitter removes the blue verification badge unless you pay for it. The social network removes thousands of verification marks attributed to celebrities, politicians, journalists and others.

A woman using Twitter on a tablet in a car.

A girl using Twitter on a tablet in a car. Photo: rawpixel.com.




Twitter says goodbye to blue checkmarks at no cost. Not even celebrities are immune from losing the coveted blue tick mark on their Twitter account.

This process was supposed to begin on 1 April. However, Twitter delayed that deadline until today.

From now on, people who want to have the blue check mark on their account will have to pay $8/month or $84/year in available countries, for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Elon Musk’s first big move as Twitter owner: he plans to charge for verified accounts

That subscription comes with some additional benefits, such as support for up to 10,000 characters in a message, the ability to edit tweets up to 30 minutes after posting, support for bold and italic text, and a 50 percent reduction in advertising.

The reason for the old verification mark was so that people could know that the Twitter account is authentic and operated by the person with the badge. The new Twitter Blue verification badges will require the person to provide their phone number.

In addition, subscribers who want to change their profile picture, display name or username will lose that blue check mark until it is validated that the account still meets the requirements imposed by Twitter.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Samsung laptop in the middle of nature

Internet Services to Expand to Communities Nationwide

TN April 9, 2023 0
VR Virtual Reality.

Chula Offers a New Dimension to Learning about the Past with ‘The CU Memorial Hall’s VR Program’

Chulalongkorn University March 17, 2023 0
Merger between Total Access Communication Company (DTAC) and True Corporation (TRUE)

DTAC-True merger completed

TN March 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A woman using Twitter on a tablet in a car.

Twitter has started to remove the blue tick from all non-paying users

TN April 21, 2023 0
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

TN April 21, 2023 0
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

TN April 21, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land in Sattahip

TN April 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate wearing a smoking jacket

American Youtuber Famous in Thailand to Box in Influencer Boxing Contest

TN April 21, 2023 0