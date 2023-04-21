Twitter has started to remove the blue tick from all non-paying users

Twitter removes the blue verification badge unless you pay for it. The social network removes thousands of verification marks attributed to celebrities, politicians, journalists and others.









Twitter says goodbye to blue checkmarks at no cost. Not even celebrities are immune from losing the coveted blue tick mark on their Twitter account.

This process was supposed to begin on 1 April. However, Twitter delayed that deadline until today.

Twitter removes thousands of clue ticks from accounts as the app begins their cull of ‘legacy blue checks’ pic.twitter.com/7L60DZV3SB — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) April 21, 2023

From now on, people who want to have the blue check mark on their account will have to pay $8/month or $84/year in available countries, for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Elon Musk’s first big move as Twitter owner: he plans to charge for verified accounts

That subscription comes with some additional benefits, such as support for up to 10,000 characters in a message, the ability to edit tweets up to 30 minutes after posting, support for bold and italic text, and a 50 percent reduction in advertising.

Bette Midler Melts Down After Twitter Removes Her Blue Check, Calls Elon Musk ‘Pathetic Douche’ https://t.co/UgVAjLk9lc — The Editor (@TheDailyDigest) April 21, 2023

The reason for the old verification mark was so that people could know that the Twitter account is authentic and operated by the person with the badge. The new Twitter Blue verification badges will require the person to provide their phone number.

In addition, subscribers who want to change their profile picture, display name or username will lose that blue check mark until it is validated that the account still meets the requirements imposed by Twitter.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





