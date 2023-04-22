Thai man in Coma After Being Allegedly Attacked by Turkish Man on Walking Street During Pattaya Songkran









A 61-year-old Thai man is in serious condition after he was allegedly pushed by a Turkish man upset about having water poured on him during Songkran in Pattaya.

Turkish Man Arrested for Drug Crimes Back Home

The injured Thai man, identified only as Mr. Chadayut, 61, from Songkhla, who is a parking attendant staffer at a Walking Street restaurant nearby, now has a severe head injury at a local hospital with only a 30 percent chance of recovery according to Col. Sompong. Mr. Chadayut is well known on Walking Street and has been a fixture in the area for some time, stated a witness, Mr. Tam.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





