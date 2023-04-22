Thai man in Coma After Being Allegedly Attacked by Turkish Man on Walking Street During Pattaya Songkran

Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya

Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya. Photo: Mohith Agadi.




A 61-year-old Thai man is in serious condition after he was allegedly pushed by a Turkish man upset about having water poured on him during Songkran in Pattaya.

Turkish Man Arrested for Drug Crimes Back Home

The injured Thai man, identified only as Mr. Chadayut, 61, from Songkhla, who is a parking attendant staffer at a Walking Street restaurant nearby, now has a severe head injury at a local hospital with only a 30 percent chance of recovery according to Col. Sompong. Mr. Chadayut is well known on Walking Street and has been a fixture in the area for some time, stated a witness, Mr. Tam.

