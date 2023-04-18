Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn









The El Nino weather pattern will bring a hotter and drier climate across Thailand in the coming months, say climate experts who warn of worse to come due to climate change.

Heatwave in Thailand: temperature reaches 54C in Krabi, 50C in Bang Na

Even though very hot and humid weather is expected at this time of year, heatwaves during this summer have been more extreme than anticipated, with a new high-temperature record of 45.4 degrees Celsius being measured in Tak on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 44.6 degrees Celsius in Mae Hong Son from April 28, 2016.

