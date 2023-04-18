Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

TN April 18, 2023 0
Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.




The El Nino weather pattern will bring a hotter and drier climate across Thailand in the coming months, say climate experts who warn of worse to come due to climate change.

Heatwave in Thailand: temperature reaches 54C in Krabi, 50C in Bang Na

Even though very hot and humid weather is expected at this time of year, heatwaves during this summer have been more extreme than anticipated, with a new high-temperature record of 45.4 degrees Celsius being measured in Tak on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 44.6 degrees Celsius in Mae Hong Son from April 28, 2016.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pratch Rujivanarom
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police officer uniform

96.69 percent of cases taken to court during Songkran involved drunk driving

TN April 18, 2023 0
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

TN April 18, 2023 0
White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

Thailand Becomes Major Link in Regional EV Supply Chain

TN April 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

TN April 18, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police officer uniform

96.69 percent of cases taken to court during Songkran involved drunk driving

TN April 18, 2023 0
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Heavy Storms Displace More Than a Thousand Families in Northeast Thailand

TN April 18, 2023 0
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

TN April 18, 2023 0
Buildings in Pattaya

Woman in Pattaya Allegedly Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend Who Later Dies by Suicide

TN April 18, 2023 0