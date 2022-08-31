August 31, 2022

Condo Worker Tried to Rape College Student in Her Room in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago TN
Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi

Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi. Photo: Perjonasson.




NONTHABURI, Aug 31 (TNA) – A 24-year-old woman told police that a worker at a condominium in Bang Bua Thong district entered the room of her younger sister and tried to rape her.

At the Bang Bua Thong police station, the woman showed pictures of surveillance camera footage and said that a maintenance worker of the condominium entered the room of her 18-year-old sister and tried to rape the young woman at about 9pm on Aug 19. The worker was 30-35 years old and her sister was in the room alone because she went out to a market.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok

Bangkok Introduces Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model

2 days ago TN
Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Bangkok Police Chief Mediates between Rival Schools

4 days ago TN
Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Woman held in Bangkok for sale of B11m in bogus air tickets

4 days ago TN

