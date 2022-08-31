Condo Worker Tried to Rape College Student in Her Room in Nonthaburi









NONTHABURI, Aug 31 (TNA) – A 24-year-old woman told police that a worker at a condominium in Bang Bua Thong district entered the room of her younger sister and tried to rape her.

At the Bang Bua Thong police station, the woman showed pictures of surveillance camera footage and said that a maintenance worker of the condominium entered the room of her 18-year-old sister and tried to rape the young woman at about 9pm on Aug 19. The worker was 30-35 years old and her sister was in the room alone because she went out to a market.

