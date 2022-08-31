Armed fight between two men near public park in Phuket leaves one injured









A man has sustained injuries from a slash wound after a fight with his former friend near Saphan Hin Public Park in Wichit Sunday afternoon (August 28th).

The Wichit Police was notified of the incident at 5:30 P.M. near the Saphan Hin Public Park. They and the Phuket Express who first arrived at the scene found a motorbike lying on the road. Nearby, officers found three spent bullet cartridges. Bloodstains were found on the road but no injured parties.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

