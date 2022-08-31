Armed fight between two men near public park in Phuket leaves one injured
A man has sustained injuries from a slash wound after a fight with his former friend near Saphan Hin Public Park in Wichit Sunday afternoon (August 28th).
ad
The Wichit Police was notified of the incident at 5:30 P.M. near the Saphan Hin Public Park. They and the Phuket Express who first arrived at the scene found a motorbike lying on the road. Nearby, officers found three spent bullet cartridges. Bloodstains were found on the road but no injured parties.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.