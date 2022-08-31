August 31, 2022

Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Nutty’ Believed to Flee Country

5 hours ago TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.




BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) – The Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of well-known YouTuber Suchata “Nutty” Kongsupajak for allegedly tricking thousands of victims out of about 2 billion baht altogether in a bogus currency exchange scheme. The suspect was believed to flee the country.

The arrest warrant followed the complaint that about 30 people filed at the Central Investigation Bureau. They wanted legal action against Nutty who was also a singer and dancer. They said they were among about 6,000 victims in the fraud.

