CHIANG MAI: Police on Thursday arrested 20 Chinese and four Thais for operating a romance and investment scam from a hotel in Fang district.

Police inspector-general Pol Gen Visanu Prasarttong-Osoth said the four Thais were local people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts