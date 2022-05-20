May 20, 2022

Thailand scraps quarantine for air, land arrivals from June 1, ‘Thailand Pass’ only for non-Thais

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




From June 1st, Thais returning to Thailand need not apply for a “Thailand Pass”, but foreigners are still required to do so, but the process for foreigners will be made easier, while quarantine for air and land arrivals will be scrapped, according an announcement by The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Friday).

There is to be no quarantine requirement for those who are not fully vaccinated arriving by air or land, but they must either take a rapid antigen test, administered a medical professional, within 72 hours prior to departure or upon arrival. The insurance coverage requirement remains US10,000.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Government to Officially Ease Cannabis Laws Next Month

3 hours ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Reopening of Pubs, Bars Mulled in Green Zones

1 day ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Further easing of COVID-19 controls expected

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Thailand scraps quarantine for air, land arrivals from June 1, ‘Thailand Pass’ only for non-Thais

2 hours ago TN
Parked motorbikes in Chiang Mai

Romance-forex scam gang busted in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Government to Officially Ease Cannabis Laws Next Month

3 hours ago TN
Pickup parked in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape Russian Woman in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Reopening of Pubs, Bars Mulled in Green Zones

1 day ago TN