Thailand scraps quarantine for air, land arrivals from June 1, ‘Thailand Pass’ only for non-Thais









From June 1st, Thais returning to Thailand need not apply for a “Thailand Pass”, but foreigners are still required to do so, but the process for foreigners will be made easier, while quarantine for air and land arrivals will be scrapped, according an announcement by The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Friday).

There is to be no quarantine requirement for those who are not fully vaccinated arriving by air or land, but they must either take a rapid antigen test, administered a medical professional, within 72 hours prior to departure or upon arrival. The insurance coverage requirement remains US10,000.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

