KHON KAEN: Six people, including a patient and two nurses, were hurt when a hospital ambulance and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection in Muang district early on Saturday.

The crash occurred about 12.15am at Non Tun intersection near Liang Muang Road in tambon Muang Klao, said Pol Capt Yongyut Sadao, deputy investigation chief at Muang Klao police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

