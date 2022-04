Khon Kaen skyline at night. The Houze Condo, the highest point in Khon Kaen city with 37 storey, and 5 star hotel Pullman Hotel. Photo: Rawipad C.KKU. CC BY-SA 2.0.









KHON KAEN: Police raided a restaurant in Muang district early on Sunday and rounded up 62 customers, of whom 48 tested positive for drugs, police said.

Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Somnas, the provincial police chief, said the raid on Lan Mai restaurant on Maliwan road in tambon Ban Pet took place at about 2am.

