April 11, 2022

B80 Lottery Tickets to Be Sold on App from June 16 Draw

7 hours ago TN
Paotang app

Paotang app. Image: Krungthai.




BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – The government will sell its lottery tickets at their 80-baht official price via the Paotang application starting on the June 16 draw, according to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

He said Paotang was the government’s software application that was standard and secure and there were more than 40 million users. It could be applied to ensure that government lottery tickets would be sold at their official price of 80 baht. Besides, it would record the data of buyers and prevent any problems that could otherwise result from the changed ownership of tickets, Mr Anucha said.

