COVID ‘endemic’ status still some way off: expert

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.









The kingdom is expected to record about 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day following the Songkran holiday, according to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Siriraj Hospital’s medical school under Mahidol University.

According to government figures, 50–60% of Covid-19 patients who died in the past 30 days were unvaccinated, while 30% received a second dose more than three months before and 5–10% had been inoculated with a single dose.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

