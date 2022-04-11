COVID ‘endemic’ status still some way off: expert
The kingdom is expected to record about 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day following the Songkran holiday, according to Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Siriraj Hospital’s medical school under Mahidol University.
According to government figures, 50–60% of Covid-19 patients who died in the past 30 days were unvaccinated, while 30% received a second dose more than three months before and 5–10% had been inoculated with a single dose.
Full story: Bangkok Post
