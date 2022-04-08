April 11, 2022

8 Million International Visitors Expected to Travel to Thailand This Year

6 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it expects at least 8 million international visitors to make their way to the Kingdom this year.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn attributed the positive outlook to a recent announcement from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), asking relevant units to consider relaxing COVID restrictions for international travelers.

He explained that responsible agencies will take into consideration infection rates during the long Songkran holiday period and make proposals during the CCSA general meeting on April 22nd.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thanathorn in Criminal Court indicted on lese majeste charge

2 mins ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok

Police probe cherry bomb incident at Prayut’s house, rapper arrested

6 mins ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID ‘endemic’ status still some way off: expert

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thanathorn in Criminal Court indicted on lese majeste charge

2 mins ago TN
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and Don Mueang Tollway in Bangkok

Police probe cherry bomb incident at Prayut’s house, rapper arrested

6 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

8 Million International Visitors Expected to Travel to Thailand This Year

6 hours ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID ‘endemic’ status still some way off: expert

6 hours ago TN
Paotang app

B80 Lottery Tickets to Be Sold on App from June 16 Draw

6 hours ago TN