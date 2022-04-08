8 Million International Visitors Expected to Travel to Thailand This Year









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it expects at least 8 million international visitors to make their way to the Kingdom this year.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn attributed the positive outlook to a recent announcement from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), asking relevant units to consider relaxing COVID restrictions for international travelers.

He explained that responsible agencies will take into consideration infection rates during the long Songkran holiday period and make proposals during the CCSA general meeting on April 22nd.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

