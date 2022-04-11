Police probe cherry bomb incident at Prayut’s house, rapper arrested
Police are investigating an incident, which took place last night (Sunday), when an apparently home-made cherry bomb was hurled into the compound of the First Infantry Regiment of the Royal Guards on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway, where the official residence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is located.
According to police, at about 7.50 pm last night, a cherry bomb was thrown into the barracks by one of two suspects on a motorcycle. No injuries were reported so far.
By Thai PBS World