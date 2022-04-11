April 11, 2022

Thanathorn in Criminal Court indicted on lese majeste charge

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok.




The Criminal Court has accepted for trial a case filed by the prosecution against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, charging him with committing lese majeste during his Facebook Live on Jan 18, 2021 criticising the government’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement plan.

Krisdang Nutjaras, Mr Thanathorn’s lawyer, said prosecutors on Monday decided to indict Mr Thanathorn in the Criminal Court for breach of Section 112, the lese majeste law, of the Criminal Code and of the Computer Crimes Act, as recommended by Nang Loeng police investigators.

