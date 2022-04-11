Thanathorn in Criminal Court indicted on lese majeste charge
The Criminal Court has accepted for trial a case filed by the prosecution against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, charging him with committing lese majeste during his Facebook Live on Jan 18, 2021 criticising the government’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement plan.
Krisdang Nutjaras, Mr Thanathorn’s lawyer, said prosecutors on Monday decided to indict Mr Thanathorn in the Criminal Court for breach of Section 112, the lese majeste law, of the Criminal Code and of the Computer Crimes Act, as recommended by Nang Loeng police investigators.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS