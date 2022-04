BANGKOK, April 12 (TNA) – Smoke haze from Laos raised the levels of PM2.5 sharply in the Northeast while the fine dust exceeded its safe threshold in 34 provinces this morning, according to the Pollution Control Department.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said inbound smoke haze from the neighboring country was affecting the Northeast.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

