Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration









SURIN, March 30 (TNA) – The communicable diseases committee of the northeastern province resolved to postpone its declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease from April 1 to after the Songkran festival.

The committee found that Surin still failed to meet many of 13 criteria for the endemic disease declaration and there could be new clusters of COVID-19 cases during the Songkran festival.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

