Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration
SURIN, March 30 (TNA) – The communicable diseases committee of the northeastern province resolved to postpone its declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease from April 1 to after the Songkran festival.
The committee found that Surin still failed to meet many of 13 criteria for the endemic disease declaration and there could be new clusters of COVID-19 cases during the Songkran festival.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!