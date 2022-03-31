March 31, 2022

Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration

27 mins ago TN
Farmers in Surin province

Farmers in Surin province, Isan. Photo: FarmWest (Pixabay).




SURIN, March 30 (TNA) – The communicable diseases committee of the northeastern province resolved to postpone its declaration of COVID-19 as an endemic disease from April 1 to after the Songkran festival.

The committee found that Surin still failed to meet many of 13 criteria for the endemic disease declaration and there could be new clusters of COVID-19 cases during the Songkran festival.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Traffic Police Officer in Surin, Northeastern Thailand

Surin to First Make COVID Endemic on April 1

3 days ago TN
Four Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Dornier Alpha Jet A trainers

Air Force Considers Plan to Relocate Udon Training Base

3 days ago TN
Mercedes Benz bus at Nakhon Ratchasima bus teminal.

Bangkok-bound bus overturns in Korat, six hurt

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

8 mins ago TN
Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Candidates flock to register for Bangkok’s gubernatorial election on Thursday

12 mins ago TN
Workers in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Cases in Asia Surpass 100 Million

15 mins ago TN
President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte

Communists have infiltrated Philippine Congress: Duterte

21 mins ago TN
Farmers in Surin province

Surin Delays Its Endemic COVID Declaration

27 mins ago TN